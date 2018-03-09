Manager Aaron Boone said that Wade has surpassed his expectations this spring, Coley Harvey of ESPN reports.

Boone remarked that the competition at second and third base remains "fluid" with Wade battling the likes of Ronald Torreyes, Gleyber Torres and Brandon Drury at his main position at the keystone. Throughout spring camp, Wade has gone 7-for-22 with a pair of RBI over 10 Cactus League appearances while catching Boone's eye with his "baserunning instincts and fielding (ability)." Even in the event that Wade were to lose out on a starting job, he could make the major-league team as a utility man, competing in a role similar to that of Torreyes last season. Continue to monitor this situation throughout the month.