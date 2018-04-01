Wade could see more time in the outfield following injuries to Aaron Hicks (ribs) and Billy McKinney (shoulder), Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

The 23-year-old started Friday and Saturday at second base but could find himself being used as a fly-catcher more often following the Bronx Bombers' sudden rash of injuries. Wade spread six appearances over three outfield spots at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during 2017, and he was already going to be considered a useful utility player as long as he stayed up with the big club. A clearer path to starting work -- particularly against right-handed hurlers -- could make the lefty swinger useful to more fantasy players in deep mixed leagues, especially if he can replicate some of the speed that helped him steal 26 bases in 31 attempts for Scranton last year.