Yankees' Tyler Wade: Could help hobbled outfield
Wade could see more time in the outfield following injuries to Aaron Hicks (ribs) and Billy McKinney (shoulder), Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.
The 23-year-old started Friday and Saturday at second base but could find himself being used as a fly-catcher more often following the Bronx Bombers' sudden rash of injuries. Wade spread six appearances over three outfield spots at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during 2017, and he was already going to be considered a useful utility player as long as he stayed up with the big club. A clearer path to starting work -- particularly against right-handed hurlers -- could make the lefty swinger useful to more fantasy players in deep mixed leagues, especially if he can replicate some of the speed that helped him steal 26 bases in 31 attempts for Scranton last year.
More News
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...