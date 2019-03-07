Yankees' Tyler Wade: Could make 25-man roster
Manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that Wade's defensive versatility is a major factor in how the Yankees intend to set their bench, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
The Yankees will be carrying a three-man bench, and barring an injury to someone, it would seem that one of those bench spots will go to Austin Romine and one will go to whoever is not starting out of DJ LeMahieu and Troy Tulowitzki. That leaves Wade to compete primarily with Clint Frazier, who has more pedigree and could benefit from getting everyday at-bats. Wade is capable of playing second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.
