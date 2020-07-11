Wade is the most likely candidate to start at second base if DJ LeMahieu (illness) is not ready to play by Opening Day, Brendan Kuty of NJ Advance Media reports.

Manager Aaron Boone recently praised Wade's value as a defender and baserunner, and those skills should be enough to keep him ahead of Thairo Estrada on the depth chart should LeMahieu need extra time to prepare after testing positive for COVID-19 early in summer camp. When LeMahieu returns, Wade figures to be the top backup at both second base and shortstop, so he could see a fair amount of playing time this season.