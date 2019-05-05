Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Wade will head to the bench for the second day in a row, signaling that his time as an everyday player for the Yankees has come to an end. The speed and multi-position versatility Wade offers could help him stick around as a utility man even as the team gets more hitters back from the injured list, but his opportunities may only grow more scarce.