Wade will start at second base and bat ninth Thursday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

The Yankees will lean on Gleyber Torres as their primary shortstop while Troy Tulowitzki (calf) is sidelined, but the latter's move to the injured list could open up a regular lineup spot for Wade, who has primarily served as a utility man during his previous stints in the big leagues. The 24-year-old has compiled a horrid .162/.216/.246 batting line (21 wRC+) across 139 career MLB plate appearances, so Wade probably won't be deserving of much immediate interest outside of AL-only formats.