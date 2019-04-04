Yankees' Tyler Wade: Enters lineup for Tulo
Wade will start at second base and bat ninth Thursday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
The Yankees will lean on Gleyber Torres as their primary shortstop while Troy Tulowitzki (calf) is sidelined, but the latter's move to the injured list could open up a regular lineup spot for Wade, who has primarily served as a utility man during his previous stints in the big leagues. The 24-year-old has compiled a horrid .162/.216/.246 batting line (21 wRC+) across 139 career MLB plate appearances, so Wade probably won't be deserving of much immediate interest outside of AL-only formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Boyd's historic start
Chris Towers breaks down the top waiver wire adds for Thursday and Wednesday's winners and...
-
Bullpen Report: Parker, Swarzak
Is Josh Hader the closer now for the Mariners? What about Blake Parker for the Twins? How long...
-
When to drop a slow starter
The players you loved on Draft Day aren't playing well or often enough, and meanwhile new options...
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Winners/losers, waiver wire adds
Heath Cummings discusses Tuesday's winners and losers as well as the top waiver wire adds.
-
FBT Podcast: Sorting out mixed aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries, Chris Sale worries and bouce-back...