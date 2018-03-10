Yankees' Tyler Wade: Exits with apparent wrist injury
Wade left Saturday's game against the Mets holding his left wrist in pain, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
The injury was suffered after Wade made a diving stop. The severity of the issue should become clear after further reports. Wade is battling for a role as the Yankee's starting second baseman or utility man this spring and has impressed so far.
