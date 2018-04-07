Yankees' Tyler Wade: Exits with illness
Wade left Friday's 14-inning loss to the Orioles with a fever and flu-like symptoms, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 23-year-old went 0-for-3 before exiting the game in the ninth inning, with Tyler Austin replacing him in the lineup and taking over first base, moving Neil Walker to second. Wade should be considered day-to-day but could be looking at a multi-game absence if the flu-like symptoms persist.
