Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

This is a short-term move, with Wade taking the roster spot of Aaron Judge (wrist), who is expected to miss at least three weeks. As Rosenthal notes, the Yankees may explore the trade market to potentially add some outfield depth, as it is unclear when Clint Frazier (concussion) will return. Wade should operate as a bench player while up with the big club. He has a career .170/.225/.268 slash line with one home run and one steal in 120 MLB plate appearances.

