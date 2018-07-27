Yankees' Tyler Wade: Headed back to majors
Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
This is a short-term move, with Wade taking the roster spot of Aaron Judge (wrist), who is expected to miss at least three weeks. As Rosenthal notes, the Yankees may explore the trade market to potentially add some outfield depth, as it is unclear when Clint Frazier (concussion) will return. Wade should operate as a bench player while up with the big club. He has a career .170/.225/.268 slash line with one home run and one steal in 120 MLB plate appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart