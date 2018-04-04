Yankees' Tyler Wade: Heads to bench against Rays
Wade is not in the lineup against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.
Wade will occupy a spot on the bench after starting the past four games at second base. With left-hander Blake Snell on the mound, manager Aaron Boone decided to place Ronald Torreyes into the starting nine. Through five games, Wade has gone 2-for-15 with a double and three RBI.
