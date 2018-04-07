Yankees' Tyler Wade: Held out Saturday
Wade (illness) is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Wade was removed from Friday's extra-inning affair due to flu-like symptoms and he will remain out of the lineup with the quick turnaround for Saturday's matinee start. Ronald Torreyes will get the nod at the keystone and bat ninth.
