Wade (illness) is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Wade was removed from Friday's extra-inning affair due to flu-like symptoms and he will remain out of the lineup with the quick turnaround for Saturday's matinee start. Ronald Torreyes will get the nod at the keystone and bat ninth.

