Wade went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

The homer was the first of his career, and Wade also added a single and a double to finish a triple shy of the cycle. Wade could continue to see the occasional start with Gleyber Torres (hip) likely out through the All-Star break, but Neil Walker remains in line to take over the bulk of the playing time at the keystone in his stead.