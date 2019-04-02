Wade is starting at second base and hitting eighth in the Yankees' Tuesday bout against the Tigers, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Wade was recalled after Miguel Andujar hit the injured list with a torn labrum, and he'll slot into action immediately as the eight hitter in Tuesday's lineup. Wade was sent down to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre despite an excellent spring training at the plate, with a .308/.345/.500 slash line over 55 at-bats, so he'll look to carry that form over now that he's been provided with the opportunity back at the big-league level.