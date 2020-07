Wade is starting at second base and batting ninth Thursday against the Nationals.

Though DJ LeMahieu was activated from the injured list and placed on the 30-man roster Thursday, he apparently needs more time to before he's ready to start. As a result, Wade is filling in as the Yankees' Opening Day second baseman. LeMahieu isn't likely to be on the bench for an extended period of time, so Wade's temporary starting role isn't likely to change his season-long projections.