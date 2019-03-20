Yankees' Tyler Wade: Leaves with hip tightness
Wade left Wednesday's game against Houston with tightness in both his hips, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
Wade has a shot to fill a bench role for the Yankees, though he'll have to be healthy to do that. Whether or not the issues are serious enough to threaten his availability for Opening Day should become clear after further tests.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring Notes: Are Bird, Cessa worth it?
Injuries have opened the door for Greg Bird and Luis Cessa to make the Yankees opening day...
-
Best values at closer
Trying to figure out which closers to draft? Paul Mammino looks for the best values based on...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Starting pitcher is still mostly about aces and non-aces, but some depth is emerging in the...
-
Outfield Tiers 3.0
Outfield is never lacking in options, as Scott White's tiers show, even if it's thin at the...
-
Shortstops Tiers 3.0
Shortstop has suddenly become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy, as Scott White's tiers...