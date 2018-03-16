Manager Aaron Boone suggested that Wade almost certainly will break camp with the big-league club, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Better yet, the Yankees skipper alluded that Wade might even split the starting gig at second base with Neil Walker to start the season. Wade has hit well this spring, batting .310 with five runs scored and a pair of RBI. Gleyber Torres is still the team's future at second base, but the 23-year-old Wade is making a strong case to spend more time in the Bronx in 2018, whether it's as a starter at second base or as a utility player off the bench.