Wade will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Red Sox.

Wade is in the lineup for the fourth time this season, but his opportunities could be on the upswing after everyday second baseman DJ LeMahieu (thumb) was moved to the 10-day injured list Sunday. Unless manager Aaron Boone elects to push everyday third baseman Gio Urshela to shortstop and everyday shortstop Gleyber Torres to second base while LeMahieu is out, the lefty-hitting Wade should at least be in good position to fill the large side of a platoon.