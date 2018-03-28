Wade will be out of the lineup for Opening Day against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Wade will give way to Neil Walker at the keystone with southpaw J.A. Happ set to toe the rubber for Toronto. With Greg Bird (foot) out for the next two months, manager Aaron Boone will likely place Walker at second and Tyler Austin at first when the Yankees face left-handers. Expect to see Wade in Friday's lineup with Aaron Sanchez taking the hill for the Blue Jays.