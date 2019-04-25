Wade finished 2-for-3 with a walk, stolen base, RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Yankees' 6-5 win over the Angels.

Wade picked up his fourth straight start Wednesday, including his second consecutive appearance in left field in place of Clint Frazier (ankle). With the Yankees moving Frazier to the injured list after the contest, Wade tentatively appears to have a line on an everyday role, though the club's recent acquisition of outfield Cameron Maybin could change that. At least for now, the Yankees' ever-growing IL should keep Wade on the radar in AL-only formats.