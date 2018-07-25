Wade was sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, Marc Carig of The Athletic New York reports.

In 23 games with the big club this season, Wade put together an uninspiring .185/.228/.315 slash line with one homer and five RBI. He'll head to the minor leagues following the activation of Gleyber Torres (hip) from the disabled list.

More News
Our Latest Stories