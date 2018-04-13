Wade is not in the starting nine against Detroit on Friday, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

Wade just hasn't been able to find it at the plate these first couple weeks, as he's now just 3-for-21 with a pair of doubles and 11 strikeouts during his first 10 appearances. Ronald Torreyes will take his spot at the keystone for Friday's affair, which could begin an ongoing trend barring some improvement on Wade's part.