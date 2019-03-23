Wade (hip) will start center field and hit ninth in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Wade exited Wednesday's exhibition versus the Astros due to tightness in both of his hips and was sidelined for the past two days as a result. The 24-year-old apparently only required a couple days of rest to overcome the injury, keeping his hopes of cracking the Opening Day roster alive. Through 47 plate appearances this spring, Wade is slashing .318/.378/.439 with a home run and three steals.