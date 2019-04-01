Wade was recalled by the Yankees on Monday, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Wade had a strong spring but couldn't crack the big-league roster. It didn't take long for him to get another opportunity, however, with Miguel Andujar heading to the injured list due to a shoulder problem in a corresponding move. Wade could see time in both the infield and outfield in the near future, as Giancarlo Stanton (biceps) also hit the injured list Monday.

