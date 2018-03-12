Wade is in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Wade suffered a minor wrist injury in Saturday's game against the Mets while diving for a ball. The injury won't affect Wade's readiness for Opening Day, though Monday's signing of Neil Walker likely rules him out of the competition for a starting spot. He's now competing for a bench infielder role with Danny Espinosa, Ronald Torreyes and Jace Peterson, with Gleyber Torres likely beginning the season in the minors.