Yankees' Tyler Wade: Returns to starting lineup
Wade (illness) will bat eighth and man the keystone Wednesday against Boston.
Wade missed a couple games due to illness but was able to come in as a defensive replacement during Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox. Over the course of eight appearances this season, Wade has gone 3-for-22 with two doubles and three RBI.
