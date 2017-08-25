Yankees' Tyler Wade: Sent back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Friday's game against Seattle.
Wade was demoted following Starlin Castro's activation from the disabled list (hamstring) prior to this weekend's series. During this stint with the team, Wade hit .167/.200/.250 in 12 games of action while serving as the backup second baseman to Ronald Torreyes. Moving forward, he will likely return to the big-league team once rosters expand in September, but won't make much of a fantasy impact for the remainder of the season.
