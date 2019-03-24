Yankees' Tyler Wade: Sent to minors
Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Wade hit .319/.360/.532 with a homer, seven doubles and three stolen bases this spring (18 games), but it wasn't enough for him to earn a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. Mike Tauchman, who was acquired from the Rockies earlier in the week, now looks poised to break camp as New York's fourth outfielder. Wade's defensive versatility should give him a path back to the big-league roster, but he'll toil away in the minors for now.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...