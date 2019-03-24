Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Wade hit .319/.360/.532 with a homer, seven doubles and three stolen bases this spring (18 games), but it wasn't enough for him to earn a spot on the Yankees' Opening Day roster. Mike Tauchman, who was acquired from the Rockies earlier in the week, now looks poised to break camp as New York's fourth outfielder. Wade's defensive versatility should give him a path back to the big-league roster, but he'll toil away in the minors for now.

