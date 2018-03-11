Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Wade (wrist) checked out fine after being reevaluated Sunday and will enter New York's Grapefruit League lineup Monday against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

With the left wrist injury that he sustained Saturday against the Mets proving to be no issue after he received treatment, Wade's bid for the Opening Day second-base role won't be derailed. In addition to Wade, Gleyber Torres and Danny Espinosa are also vying for the starting gig at the keystone. Ronald Torreyes and Jace Peterson were also thought to be candidates for the position entering the spring, but neither has received enough at-bats in Grapefruit Leagues games at this point to realistically remain in the competition.