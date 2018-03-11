Yankees' Tyler Wade: Set to play Monday
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Wade (wrist) checked out fine after being reevaluated Sunday and will enter New York's Grapefruit League lineup Monday against the Twins, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
With the left wrist injury that he sustained Saturday against the Mets proving to be no issue after he received treatment, Wade's bid for the Opening Day second-base role won't be derailed. In addition to Wade, Gleyber Torres and Danny Espinosa are also vying for the starting gig at the keystone. Ronald Torreyes and Jace Peterson were also thought to be candidates for the position entering the spring, but neither has received enough at-bats in Grapefruit Leagues games at this point to realistically remain in the competition.
More News
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
AL-Only Rotisserie mock draft
Heath Cummings talks about going reliever-heavy in league-specific Rotisserie leagues.