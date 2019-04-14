Wade is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Wade has seen his opportunities increase since Troy Tulowitzki (calf) landed on the injured list, but the 24-year-old still finds himself in a timeshare at the keystone. With southpaw Carlos Rodon on the bump for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Wade will move to the bench while DJ LeMahieu mans second base.