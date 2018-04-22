Wade was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Wade was sent down to make room for top prospect and fellow infielder Gleyber Torres, who will immediately enter the starting nine Sunday at second base in the Yankees' series finale with the Blue Jays. Though Wade offered the ability to play three infield positions and all three outfield spots, he failed to distinguish himself at the plate during his time with the big club, slashing .086/.158/.143 across 38 plate appearances.