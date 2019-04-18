Wade is in the lineup, playing second base and hitting ninth against the Royals on Thursday.

Wade has sat the club's last three games, but he'll slide back into the lineup for this matchup with the Royals. He hasn't done much at the dish since getting called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 2, with just three hits in 17 at-bats and no homers.

