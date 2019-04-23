Wade is hitting eighth and starting in left field against the Angels on Tuesday.

Wade slots in as the left fielder as Clint Frazier will get the day off after hurting his ankle while running the bases in Monday's game. Frazier said he thinks the injury is minor and he intends to play through it, but if he ends up needing a couple more days off, Wade could continue to soak up some of those at-bats.

