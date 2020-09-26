Wade entered the game in the 10th as a pinch-runner Friday against the Marlins and was able to steal a base.

Wade came into the 10th to run for Gio Urshela at second base after he made the last out in the prior inning. The 25-year-old was able to take third but did not score after the Yankees grounded into a game-ending double play. Wade is hitting .171/.296/.280 on the season but is second on the team with four stolen bases and could be used in more late-game scenarios as the Yankees prepare for the playoffs.