Wade went 2-for-6 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run across Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Wade made important contributions in both contests. In Game One, he drew a walk and came around to score as part of an improbable seventh inning in which the Yankees erased a five-run deficit. In Game 2, the utilityman got the team on the board with a third-inning solo shot off Seth Lugo. The big day could be a much-needed boost for Wade, who came in having gone 0-for-7 over his last five games.