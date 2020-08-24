Manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Wade will serve as the Yankees' primary shortstop when the team resumes play Tuesday in Atlanta, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Both DJ LeMahieu (thumb) and Gleyber Torres (hamstring) were placed on the injured list last week, leaving the team without its everyday starters in the middle infield. After having their weekend series with the Mets postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns, the Yankees will now have to break in new starters at shortstop and second base in Wade and Estrada, respectively. Expect both players to bat near the bottom of the order and provide limited pop, though Wade could be a sneaky source of speed in AL-only or deeper mixed leagues. He's gone 9-for-10 on stolen-base attempts over 129 career MLB games.