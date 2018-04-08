Wade (illness) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Wade is apparently still recovering from a bout with the flu after coming down ill during the Yankees' 5-2 loss Friday in the series opener. His absence for a second straight game will allow Neil Walker to move over to the keystone, opening up a start for Tyler Austin at first base.

