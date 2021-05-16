Wade went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Orioles.
Getting another start at shortstop in place of Gleyber Torres (COVID-19) and batting ninth, Wade doubled his hit total with his first multi-hit performance of the year. The utility infielder's .316 batting average looks good and he has scored five runs in only 21 plate appearances, but he's still looking for his first homer -- or even just his first RBI -- of the season and is 0-for-2 on stolen base attempts, including a caught stealing Saturday.