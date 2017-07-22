Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

After struggling during his first cup of coffee in the big leagues earlier this season, Wade will make a return trip to the Bronx for part two. The top prospect is doing well at the Triple-A level (.313 batting average, 26 stolen bases), so he could provide some value in deeper leagues and in AL-only leagues based off his speed alone.