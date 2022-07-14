Wade was traded from the Angels to the Yankees on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Wade was outrighted to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers, but he will now return to the Yankees, the team he spent the first five years of his career with. The 27-year-old will report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and will be a likely candidate for a call-up at some point this summer. Wade posted a .218 average with one homer, eight RBI, 22 runs and eight stolen bases over 147 at-bats in 67 games with the Angels this season.