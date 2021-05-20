Wade went 1-for-2 with an RBI triple and a run scored in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Wade was called upon to enter the game in the third inning after Ryan LaMarre had to be taken out with an apparent right hamstring injury. The 26-year-old Wade came through in the sixth with an RBI triple and a sharply hit ball that rolled all the way to the wall in right-center field. He later would trot home to put the Yankees up 2-0 on a sac fly to left. The RBI was his first of the season and he could see some increased opportunities coming up with the outfield decimated by injuries.