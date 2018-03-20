According to manager Aaron Boone, Wade has made the major-league team, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

The 23-year-old has played well this spring, exhibiting good versatility on the field and performing well at the plate (.286 batting average, 9:8 K:BB). Wade could jockey for playing time at second base with Neil Walker to start the season, though he could also carve out a role as a reserve utility man due to his positional versatility. Even with this development, he very well could be supplanted on the depth chart at second base by Gleyber Torres later in the season.