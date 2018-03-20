Yankees' Tyler Wade: Will be in majors to start season
According to manager Aaron Boone, Wade has made the major-league team, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
The 23-year-old has played well this spring, exhibiting good versatility on the field and performing well at the plate (.286 batting average, 9:8 K:BB). Wade could jockey for playing time at second base with Neil Walker to start the season, though he could also carve out a role as a reserve utility man due to his positional versatility. Even with this development, he very well could be supplanted on the depth chart at second base by Gleyber Torres later in the season.
More News
-
Reaction: Injury hurts Turner's stock
Justin Turner's wrist injury will cost him most of the first few months of the season, but...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Albies
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Podcast: Risers, fallers in ADP
A couple of Mets starting pitchers are moving up and a couple of great saves sources are moving...
-
Ohtani has been terrible, so now what?
Shohei Ohtani's major-league career hasn't gotten off on the right foot, and the naysayers...
-
25 ADP Risers
Using the latest ADP data, here's a look at 25 players who are being drafted higher now than...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Gio
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...