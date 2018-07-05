Yankees' Tyler Wade: Will join Yankees on Friday
Wade will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prior to Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.
With Gleyber Torres on the DL due to a hip injury, Neil Walker is set to receive a bulk of the starts at the keystone, though Wade will likely draw a few starts during the club's 10-game road trip heading into the All-Star break. Wade has played in 13 games for the Yankees this season, all coming in April, during which he hit an abysmal .086 with a .301 OPS. He's fared much better with the RailRiders, slashing .310/.367/.444 since the beginning of June. In addition, Wade can spell Didi Gregorius at the shortstop position, giving him a little extra value.
