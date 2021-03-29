Wade's spot on the Opening Day roster was confirmed by general manager Brian Cashman on Monday, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Wade doesn't have a path to regular playing time, but his defensive versatility (he's appeared everywhere other than pitcher, catcher and first base) makes him a fine fit for the end of the bench. The Yankees have plenty of injury-prone players ahead of him, which opens up multiple avenues for at-bats, though the career .190/.274/.301 hitter wouldn't have much fantasy appeal even as an everyday starter.