Wade was removed from Saturday's game against the Mets with a wrist injury, but the issue doesn't appear to be serious, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wade said that he just rolled onto his wrist and wanted to stay in the game. He'll ice his wrist but won't need any tests. He shouldn't miss much time and should be able to resume his fight for a roster spot soon.

