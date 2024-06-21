The Yankees designated Gonzalez for assignment Friday.

Gonzalez was acquired via trade from the Dodgers over the offseason and didn't pitch well in pinstripes, holding a 3.86 ERA but an ugly 11:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings. The 28-year-old had a career 3.22 ERA and 86:31 K:BB in 89.1 innings coming into 2024, so there could be interest by way of waivers or trade.