The Yankees designated Gonzalez for assignment Friday.
Gonzalez was acquired via trade from the Dodgers over the offseason and didn't pitch well in pinstripes, holding a 3.86 ERA but an ugly 11:13 K:BB over 23.1 innings. The 28-year-old had a career 3.22 ERA and 86:31 K:BB in 89.1 innings coming into 2024, so there could be interest by way of waivers or trade.
