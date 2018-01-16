LeBlanc signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

LeBlanc appeared in a career-high 50 games in 2017, however he finished the season with a lackluster 4.50 ERA and 54:17 K:BB across 68 innings of work and had his $1.25 million club option for 2018 declined by the Pirates. The 33-year-old will now look earn a relief role with the Yankees in spring, though given the pedigree already in the New York's bullpen, he figures to be limited to low-leverage work even if he's able to break camp with the team.