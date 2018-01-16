Yankees' Wade LeBlanc: Inks minor-league deal with Yankees
LeBlanc signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.
LeBlanc appeared in a career-high 50 games in 2017, however he finished the season with a lackluster 4.50 ERA and 54:17 K:BB across 68 innings of work and had his $1.25 million club option for 2018 declined by the Pirates. The 33-year-old will now look earn a relief role with the Yankees in spring, though given the pedigree already in the New York's bullpen, he figures to be limited to low-leverage work even if he's able to break camp with the team.
More News
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Placed on irrevocable waivers•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: To throw second simulated game Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Throws simulated game•
-
Pirates' Wade LeBlanc: Heads to disabled list Friday•
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...