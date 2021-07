The Yankees reinstated Peralta (back) from the 10-day injured list and added him as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets.

A back strain landed the lefty on the 10-day IL on June 26. His most recent appearance June 18 against the Athletics was a rough one, as he allowed three runs on three hits in 1.1 innings. It's unclear whether Peralta will rejoin the Yankees' 26-man roster, or be sent to Triple-A following the doubleheader.