Clay Holmes tossed 1.2 shutout innings as a set-up man, and Michael King was unavailable after allowing three runs Friday, so Wandy Peralta got the call in the ninth for a second straight day. He issued a two-out walk to Randy Arozarena but retired Brandon Lowe to end the game, marking the left-hander's ninth straight scoreless outing. Peralta is now 2-for-3 in save chances and sports a 1.76 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB through 15.1 innings.