Peralta (3-2) allowed three runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one in 1.1 innings to take the loss against the Athletics on Friday.

Peralta had tossed 1.2 scoreless innings across his last two appearances, but he gave up a three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference in Friday's contest. The southpaw now carries a 5.32 ERA and 1.39 WHIP in 23.2 innings this season.