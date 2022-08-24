Peralta recorded the final out of Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Mets to pick up his second save of the season.

Clarke Schmidt tried to do his best Goose Gossage impression and save the rest of the bullpen by working three scoreless innings in relief of Frankie Montas, but after Schmidt loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth inning, Peralta was brought in and got Francisco Lindor to fly out. With Clay Holmes (back) and Scott Effross (shoulder) both on the injured list and Aroldis Chapman still untrustworthy, just about about Yankees reliever could find themselves in a save situation, but Peralta might be the top high-leverage lefty the club has at the moment. On the season, he sports a 2.44 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 38:17 K:BB through 48 innings with two wins and eight holds in addition to his saves.